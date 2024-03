CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Andrómeda & Skadi Win Womens National Tag Team Titles

CMLL held the latest episode of Viernes Espectacular last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Lady Metal & Lady Amazona def. Sexy Sol & Nautica.

* Copa Irma Gonzalez – Torneo Cibernetico: Amapola def. Marcela, Vaquerita, Tiffany, La Maligna, Metálica, Hera, Olimpia, Valkyria, La Guerrera, Persephone & Diablita Roja.

* CMLL National Women’s Championship Match: Reyna Isis (c) def. Zeuxis.

* CMLL-Japan Women’s Championship Match: Dark Silueta (c) def. La Catalina.

* CMLL Womens National Tag Team Championship Match: Andrómeda & Skadi def. Las Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita) (c) to win the championships.