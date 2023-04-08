wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 4.07.23: Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero vs. Mistico in Headliner
– CMLL presented its latest Viernes Espectacular event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The card streamed live on Ticketmaster’s pay-per-view channel. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Shockercito, Último Dragoncito & Acero beat Mercurio, Minos & Pequeño Pólvora
* Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer & La Catalina beat Lluvia, La Jarochita & Sanely.
* Los Dulces AtrapaSueños (Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa & Espíritu Negro) beat Stigma, Pegasso & Rey Samuray.
* Titan, Templario & Panterita del Ring Jr def. Ángel de Oro, Niebla Roja & Dragón Rojo Jr.
* After the match, Templario & Dragon Rojo Jr ripped the masks off each other, and their brawl continued.
* Match Relampago: Volador Jr def. CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero.
* 2023 CMLL Universal Championship Eliminator – World Historic Champions Round: NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion Atlantis Jr beat NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero & NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion Mistico.
