– CMLL presented its latest Viernes Espectacular event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The card streamed live on Ticketmaster’s pay-per-view channel. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Shockercito, Último Dragoncito & Acero beat Mercurio, Minos & Pequeño Pólvora

* Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer & La Catalina beat Lluvia, La Jarochita & Sanely.

* Los Dulces AtrapaSueños (Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa & Espíritu Negro) beat Stigma, Pegasso & Rey Samuray.

* Titan, Templario & Panterita del Ring Jr def. Ángel de Oro, Niebla Roja & Dragón Rojo Jr.

* After the match, Templario & Dragon Rojo Jr ripped the masks off each other, and their brawl continued.

* Match Relampago: Volador Jr def. CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero.

* 2023 CMLL Universal Championship Eliminator – World Historic Champions Round: NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion Atlantis Jr beat NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero & NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion Mistico.