CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 4.19.24: Universal Championship Match, More
CMLL held the latest episode of Viernes Espectacular on Friday night with a Universal Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, per Fightful:
* Mercurio & Pierrothito def. Shockercito & Galaxy
* Match Relámpago: Legendario def. Vegas
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Zeuxis, Persephone & Stephanie Vaquer def. Tabata, Lluvia & Marcela (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Titán, Flip Gordon & Esfinge def. La Escuadra (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Ángel de Oro & Los Guerreros Laguneros def. Templario & Los Infernales 2-0)
* 2024 CMLL Universal Championship World Historic Champions Elimination Match: Mascara Dorada def. Místico & Atlantis Jr.
¡La rudeza se impone en la batalla de Pequeños Estrellas! Mercurio y Pierrothito se llevan la gloria.
📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FhWNCGkLfI|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/ORdJMe58Rb
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) April 20, 2024
¡Súper Plancha de Persephone! ¡La Roca Driver de Zeuxis! Las rudas triunfan esta noche de Viernes en la Arena México.
📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FhWNCGkLfI|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/4a0YukZp4D
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) April 20, 2024
¿Foul? ¡No! Angel de Oro lo evita y derrota ilegalmente a Templario en el duelo semifinal.
📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FhWNCGkLfI|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/9t46HpbuxB
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) April 20, 2024
