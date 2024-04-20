wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 4.19.24: Universal Championship Match, More

April 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Viernes Espectacular 4.19.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held the latest episode of Viernes Espectacular on Friday night with a Universal Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, per Fightful:

* Mercurio & Pierrothito def. Shockercito & Galaxy
* Match Relámpago: Legendario def. Vegas
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Zeuxis, Persephone & Stephanie Vaquer def. Tabata, Lluvia & Marcela (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Titán, Flip Gordon & Esfinge def. La Escuadra (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Ángel de Oro & Los Guerreros Laguneros def. Templario & Los Infernales 2-0)
* 2024 CMLL Universal Championship World Historic Champions Elimination Match: Mascara Dorada def. Místico & Atlantis Jr.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL Viernes Espectacular, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading