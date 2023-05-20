– CMLL held its Viernes Espectacular last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The event streamed live on Ticketmaster pay-per-view. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Zandokan Jr., Difunto y Dr. Karonte I beat Valiente Jr, Robin & Sangre Imperial.

* CMLL Mexican Welterweight Championship Match: Magia Blanca (c) beat Fugaz.

* Guerrero Maya Jr, Star Jr & Dark Panther (w/ Kemonito) beat Espanto Jr, Felino Jr & Misterioso Jr.

* Match Relampago: Euforia beat Stuka Jr.

* Copa Junior Eliminator Match: Soberano Jr & Dragon Rojo Jr beat Volador Jr, Mistico, Atlantis Jr, Panterita del Ring Jr, Averno & Hijo de Villano III. After the match, Volador Jr. offered to put his hair on the line against Rocky Romero to defend the NWA Historic Welterweight Title against him. Romero said he would accept the challenge for a Hair vs. Title Match over a Hair vs. Career Match.

Next week’s show will feature Dragon Rojo Jr. vs. Soberano Jr. to crown the winner of the CMLL Copa Junior.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | ¡Reaparición triunfal de Star Jr! Con La Balanza ha derrotado a Felino Jr. y abre el camino a la victoria del bando técnico. #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/k4mU2TbpOW — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 20, 2023

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Ahora, Dragón Rojo Jr. y Soberano Jr. se enfrentarán en la final de la #CopaJrCMLL la próxima semana en la Arena México. pic.twitter.com/4KPbCdmyGX — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 20, 2023