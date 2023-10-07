wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 6.03.23: Templario & LNI Beat Mistico’s Team
– CMLL returned with last night’s Viernes Espectacular show in Mexico City at Arena Mexico. The show aired live on Boletia. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Bold & Captain Suicida beat Grako & Deceased.
* Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Neon, Future & Bullet Man Jr beat Predators (White Magic, Magnus & Roar) (2-1).
* Lightning Match: Sphinx beat Mysterious Jr.
* Women’s Universal Championship – 1st Eliminator Match: La Catalina beat La Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Persephone, Lady Shadow, La Guerrera, Valkiria, Olympia, La Vaquerita, Metálica, Stephanie Vaquer & Miss Guerrera.
* Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Templario & Los Nuevos Ingobernables (Golden Angel & Red Fog) beat Mistico, Titan & Golden Mask (2-0).
