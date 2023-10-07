– CMLL returned with last night’s Viernes Espectacular show in Mexico City at Arena Mexico. The show aired live on Boletia. Below are some results, per Fightful:

CMLL presented its show “CMLL Viernes Espectacular” on Friday, October 6, 2023. The event took place at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico & aired live on Boletia.

* Bold & Captain Suicida beat Grako & Deceased.

* Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Neon, Future & Bullet Man Jr beat Predators (White Magic, Magnus & Roar) (2-1).

* Lightning Match: Sphinx beat Mysterious Jr.

* Women’s Universal Championship – 1st Eliminator Match: La Catalina beat La Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Persephone, Lady Shadow, La Guerrera, Valkiria, Olympia, La Vaquerita, Metálica, Stephanie Vaquer & Miss Guerrera.

* Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Templario & Los Nuevos Ingobernables (Golden Angel & Red Fog) beat Mistico, Titan & Golden Mask (2-0).