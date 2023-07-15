wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 7.14.23: Atlantis 40th Anniversary Match
– CMLL held Viernes Espectacular last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, Fightful:
* Sphinx, Fleeting & Star Black def. Defunct, Zandokan Jr & Red Fury.
* CMLL Women’s National Championship Match: Reyna Isis beat Rain to win the title.
* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) beat Lagoon Warriors (Stuka Jr & Great Warrior) to retain the title.
* Hair vs Hair Match: The Black Wave (Akuma & Dark Magic) beat The Dreamcatchers (King Comet & Black Spirit).
* Metalik, Titan & Gold Mask 2.0 beat Templar, Virus & Barbaro Cavernario (w/ Zacarías el Perico).
* Atlantis 40th Anniversary Match: Atlantis, Atlantis Jr & Octagon beat Last Warrior, Warrior Force & Averno.
* After the match, Averno and Último Guerrero got into a brawl. Averno was left busted open over his eye.
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Así hacen vibrar a la Arena México, Titán y Máscara Dorada 2.0 en el desenlace de la #1aCaída
No pierdas ni un solo detalle de la función de #ViernesEspectacularCMLL con nuestro Pago Por evento. 📺 https://t.co/qrRe27ubQs pic.twitter.com/TDCaJm1SIM
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023
¡Triunfo azul y blanco! Atlantis cierra el festejo por su 40 Aniversario con una contundente victoria en la Arena México.
📺 Transmisión EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U | Ahora puedes contratarlo una vez iniciado. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/eQDy7aGeQW
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | A pesar de caer en la #2aCaída, Máscara Dorada 2.0, Metalik y Titán logran apoderarse del resultado en la #3aCaída. ¡Triunfo técnico!
📺 Transmisión EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U | Ahora puedes contratarlo una vez iniciado. pic.twitter.com/bqCRYnMINl
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Así hacen vibrar a la Arena México, Titán y Máscara Dorada 2.0 en el desenlace de la #1aCaída
No pierdas ni un solo detalle de la función de #ViernesEspectacularCMLL con nuestro Pago Por evento. 📺 https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U pic.twitter.com/H2jHSiPaC6
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023
que se pintó de blanco y azul para conmemorar a una LEYENDA VIVIENTE.
📸 https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/aVnhQtsLz9
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023
Celebrando junto a su hijo, amigos y sobre todo junto a la afición que ha estado con él durante cuatro décadas de impecable trayectoria, Atlantis vivió una noche de ensueño en una Arena México…
📸 https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/ilBEYCpIgI
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023