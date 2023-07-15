wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 7.14.23: Atlantis 40th Anniversary Match

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL 7-14-23 Image Credit: CMLL

– CMLL held Viernes Espectacular last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, Fightful:

* Sphinx, Fleeting & Star Black def. Defunct, Zandokan Jr & Red Fury.
* CMLL Women’s National Championship Match: Reyna Isis beat Rain to win the title.
* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) beat Lagoon Warriors (Stuka Jr & Great Warrior) to retain the title.
* Hair vs Hair Match: The Black Wave (Akuma & Dark Magic) beat The Dreamcatchers (King Comet & Black Spirit).
* Metalik, Titan & Gold Mask 2.0 beat Templar, Virus & Barbaro Cavernario (w/ Zacarías el Perico).
* Atlantis 40th Anniversary Match: Atlantis, Atlantis Jr & Octagon beat Last Warrior, Warrior Force & Averno.
* After the match, Averno and Último Guerrero got into a brawl. Averno was left busted open over his eye.

CMLL, Jeffrey Harris

