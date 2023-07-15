– CMLL held Viernes Espectacular last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, Fightful:

* Sphinx, Fleeting & Star Black def. Defunct, Zandokan Jr & Red Fury.

* CMLL Women’s National Championship Match: Reyna Isis beat Rain to win the title.

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) beat Lagoon Warriors (Stuka Jr & Great Warrior) to retain the title.

* Hair vs Hair Match: The Black Wave (Akuma & Dark Magic) beat The Dreamcatchers (King Comet & Black Spirit).

* Metalik, Titan & Gold Mask 2.0 beat Templar, Virus & Barbaro Cavernario (w/ Zacarías el Perico).

* Atlantis 40th Anniversary Match: Atlantis, Atlantis Jr & Octagon beat Last Warrior, Warrior Force & Averno.

* After the match, Averno and Último Guerrero got into a brawl. Averno was left busted open over his eye.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Así hacen vibrar a la Arena México, Titán y Máscara Dorada 2.0 en el desenlace de la #1aCaída No pierdas ni un solo detalle de la función de #ViernesEspectacularCMLL con nuestro Pago Por evento. 📺 https://t.co/qrRe27ubQs pic.twitter.com/TDCaJm1SIM — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023

¡Triunfo azul y blanco! Atlantis cierra el festejo por su 40 Aniversario con una contundente victoria en la Arena México. 📺 Transmisión EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U | Ahora puedes contratarlo una vez iniciado. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/eQDy7aGeQW — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | A pesar de caer en la #2aCaída, Máscara Dorada 2.0, Metalik y Titán logran apoderarse del resultado en la #3aCaída. ¡Triunfo técnico! 📺 Transmisión EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U | Ahora puedes contratarlo una vez iniciado. pic.twitter.com/bqCRYnMINl — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Así hacen vibrar a la Arena México, Titán y Máscara Dorada 2.0 en el desenlace de la #1aCaída No pierdas ni un solo detalle de la función de #ViernesEspectacularCMLL con nuestro Pago Por evento. 📺 https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U pic.twitter.com/H2jHSiPaC6 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 15, 2023