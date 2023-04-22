– CMLL was back for last night’s Viernes Espectacular show. The event was held at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. It was streamed live on Ticketmaster pay-per-view. Below are some results from the card, per Fightful:

* Oro Jr & Diamond defeated Inquisidor & Raider.

* Valiente, Star Black & El Audaz beat Rey Bucanero, Felino & el Hijo del Villano III.

* Match Relampago: Templario vs. Panterita del Ring Jr ended in a Time Limit Draw.

* Místico & Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero & Stuka Jr) beat Volador Jr, Averno & Atlantis Jr.

* Mistico and Atlantis Jr. got into a brawl after the match. Stuka Jr. then attacked Mistico in the ring and then stomped him away.

* 2023 CMLL Universal Championship Eliminator Match – CMLL World Championships Rounds: Dragon Rojo Jr beat Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja, Barbaro Cavernario, Titan, Stigma, Mephisto, Hechicero, Euforia, Gran Guerrero.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | El Valiente sella la victoria del tridente científico al derrotar en el momento cumbre del duelo al Hijo del Villano III. #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/GMBuCQasPZ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 22, 2023

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | El #MatchRelámpago de esta noche termina en empate luego de que Panterita del Ring JR. y Templario fueran sorprendidos por el límite de tiempo. pic.twitter.com/8LLK45FkTG — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 22, 2023