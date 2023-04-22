wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectatular Results 4.21.23: Mistico Teams With Los Guerreros

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL 4-21-2023 Image Credit: CMLL

– CMLL was back for last night’s Viernes Espectacular show. The event was held at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. It was streamed live on Ticketmaster pay-per-view. Below are some results from the card, per Fightful:

* Oro Jr & Diamond defeated Inquisidor & Raider.
* Valiente, Star Black & El Audaz beat Rey Bucanero, Felino & el Hijo del Villano III.
* Match Relampago: Templario vs. Panterita del Ring Jr ended in a Time Limit Draw.
* Místico & Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero & Stuka Jr) beat Volador Jr, Averno & Atlantis Jr.
* Mistico and Atlantis Jr. got into a brawl after the match. Stuka Jr. then attacked Mistico in the ring and then stomped him away.
* 2023 CMLL Universal Championship Eliminator Match – CMLL World Championships Rounds: Dragon Rojo Jr beat Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja, Barbaro Cavernario, Titan, Stigma, Mephisto, Hechicero, Euforia, Gran Guerrero.

