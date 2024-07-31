CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week

As previously reported, CMLL held a tournament to crown new Women’s World Tag Team Champions. The belts were previously held by Stephanie Vaquer and Zeuxis, but were vacated when Vaquer left to go to WWE. Yesterday’s Martes de Arena Mexico featured the semifinals. Persephone and Zeuxis defeated Princesa Sugehit and La Catalina, while Tessa Blanchard and Lluvia beat Skadi and Kira.

The finals, featuring Persephone & Zeuxis vs. Blanchard & Lluvia, happens at Martes de Arena Mexico on August 6.