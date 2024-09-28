CMLL World Trios Titles Change Hands On Noche de Campeones

We have new CMLL World Trios Champions following CMLL Noche de Campeones. Los Infernales defeated Star Jr., Neón & Máscara Dorada to win the titles on Friday’s show.

This marks the second run with the titles for Los Infernales (Euforia, Hechicero and Mephisto) and ends Star Jr., Neón & Máscara Dorada’s reign at 74 days. They won the titles from Los Bárbaros on the July 16th edition of CMLL Martes De Arena Mexico.