CMLL World Trios Titles Change Hands On Noche de Campeones
We have new CMLL World Trios Champions following CMLL Noche de Campeones. Los Infernales defeated Star Jr., Neón & Máscara Dorada to win the titles on Friday’s show.
This marks the second run with the titles for Los Infernales (Euforia, Hechicero and Mephisto) and ends Star Jr., Neón & Máscara Dorada’s reign at 74 days. They won the titles from Los Bárbaros on the July 16th edition of CMLL Martes De Arena Mexico.
🔥¡Reinado Infernal! Averno, Mephisto y Euforia se adueñan del Campeonato Mundial de Tríos del CMLL en el arranque de la #NocheDeCampeonesCMLL
📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FhWNCGkLfI pic.twitter.com/GpDzteRL9z
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) September 28, 2024
