wrestling / News
CMLL World Women’s Championship Match Set For 91 Aniversario Show
September 4, 2024 | Posted by
Willow Nightingale will defend the CMLL World Women’s Championship at the promotion’s 91st anniversary show next week. CMLL announced on this week’s Informa that Nightingale will defend the title against Zeuxis at the September 13th show.
This marks Nightingale’s first title defense. She will face Kris Statlander in a street fight at AEW All Out this weekend, but the title will not be on the line as CMLL refused to sanction a street fight for the title.
#CMLLInforma || ¡Willow Nightingale será parte del #91AniversarioCMLL!
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/NQRuckXAUF
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 5, 2024