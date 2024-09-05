CMLL World Women’s Championship Match Set For 91 Aniversario Show

Willow Nightingale will defend the CMLL World Women’s Championship at the promotion’s 91st anniversary show next week. CMLL announced on this week’s Informa that Nightingale will defend the title against Zeuxis at the September 13th show.

This marks Nightingale’s first title defense. She will face Kris Statlander in a street fight at AEW All Out this weekend, but the title will not be on the line as CMLL refused to sanction a street fight for the title.