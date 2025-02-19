CMLL Wrestler Hechicero Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that CMLL wrestler Barbaro Cavernario has been added to MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5 in Los Angeles. The winner of the match will become the MLW World Champion. Current champion Matt Riddle, as well as Donovan Dijak and Barbaro Cavernario, were already announced for the match.

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced CMLL’s Hechicero will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

The master of the occult and one of CMLL’s most feared luchadores, Hechicero, has officially entered MLW Battle RIOT VII, bringing his unparalleled technical wizardry to the most unpredictable match in MLW. Known for his innovative submission game, mad scientist offense, and mystical presence, Hechicero is a force unlike any other in this year’s 40-man Riot.

A decorated competitor in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Hechicero is no stranger to high-stakes battles. His blending of lucha libre, joint manipulation, and sheer physicality makes him an unpredictable and dangerous opponent. While some will rely on brute force, Hechicero’s ability to outthink and outmaneuver his opponents could be the key to outlasting 39 other combatants and claiming the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

In a match where chaos reigns, Hechicero’s strategic mind and mastery of holds and counters could be his greatest weapon. With no disqualifications and eliminations coming by pinfall, over the top elimination or submission, Hechicero has the opportunity to unleash his dark artistry on MLW. Will the sorcerer of the squared circle conjure his way to the top, or will he fall victim to the unpredictable forces of Battle RIOT VII? On April 5, the world will find out.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Hechicero

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Barbaro Cavernario ​​​​​​

The debut of Shoko Nakajima