CMLL Wrestler Neon To Make Debut At MLW Kings of Colosseum TV Taping

Major League Wrestling has announced that CMLL wrestler Neon will make his debut for MLW at the upcoming Kings of Colosseum TV tapings on January 11. He will face Virus at the event.

MLW today announced CMLL luchadores Neon vs. Virus at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion ofMLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com. Tickets start at just $15!

MLW and CMLL are thrilled to announce a blockbuster middleweight division match in Dallas, Texas. The electrifying Neon, known as the “Human Asteroid,” will make his highly anticipated MLW debut against the legendary and feared lucha master, Virus.

Blazing a trail across the world of lucha libre, Neon has quickly become one of CMLL’s most exciting breakout stars. With his gravity-defying athleticism and explosive style, the “Human Asteroid” has already made history, claiming the CMLL World Trios Championship alongside Star Jr. and Máscara Dorada.

Neon’s meteoric rise has extended internationally, as he captured the Revolution Pro Wrestling Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship, showcasing his incredible talent on a global stage. Now, Neon aims to leave a crater-sized impact in Major League Wrestling, where he looks to prove why he’s one of the most dynamic competitors in the sport today.

Opposing Neon’s debut is none other than Virus, a revered and ruthless rudo known for his mastery of technical lucha libre. With decades of experience, Virus has earned the nickname “El Pequeño Maestro” (The Small Master) for his unparalleled skill and devastating precision. A cunning and methodical opponent, Virus plans to derail Neon’s trajectory and solidify his dominance in the ring.

This monumental middleweight match will be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS and will air at a later date. Neon steps in as a substitute for Hechicero, who is no longer on the card.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the “Human Asteroid” Neon collide with one of lucha libre’s greatest masters in a match that will redefine gravity in the squared circle.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.