CMLL’s Barbaro Cavernario Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that CMLL wrestler Barbaro Cavernario has been added to MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5 in Los Angeles. The winner of the match will become the MLW World Champion. Current champion Matt Riddle, as well as Donovan Dijak, were already announced for the match.

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Barbaro Cavernario will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

Bárbaro Cavernario, known as “El Hombre de las Cavernas,” has officially entered MLW Battle RIOT VII, bringing his primal ferocity to the 40-man no-disqualification melee. With a career marked by unpredictability carnage, Cavernario’s savage style is tailor-made for the bedlam of the Battle RIOT.

In January, Cavernario came agonizingly close to championship glory in a two-out-of-three falls match against Místico for the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Now, with the MLW World Heavyweight Title on the line, he aims to club his way through 39 other competitors to seize the ultimate prize.

Cavernario’s raw, unhinged style and willingness to break the rules make him a formidable force. As a rudo who thrives in chaos, the no-disqualification environment of the Battle RIOT plays to his strengths.

Armed with his trusty club and an insatiable hunger for battle, Cavernario is poised to unleash his savage onslaught upon all who dare to stand in his path. Will “El Hombre de las Cavernas” be the last man standing, claiming the MLW World Heavyweight Championship and solidifying his legacy as one of wrestling’s most feared and outrageous competitors?

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Barbaro Cavernario

The debut of Shoko Nakajima

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets from 6-6:30pm with TBA!

Card subject to change.

*** SPECIAL 6:45 PM LOCAL START TIME FOR TICKET HOLDERS ***