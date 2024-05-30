CMLL’s Star Jr. Joins MLW Battle Riot VI

CMLL’s Star Jr. is the latest entrant for MLW Battle Riot VI. MLW announced on Wednesday that the luchador has joined the 40-person match at the show of the same name, which takes place this weekend and airs live on YouTube.

CMLL’s Star Jr. enters Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta, June 1

CMLL luchador Star Jr. will enter the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Representing a new era of lucha libre, Star Jr. rides the wave of cutting-edge moves, pushing the boundaries of what is possible within the ring.

With each gravity-defying leap and awe-inspiring maneuver, Star Jr. continues to redefine the landscape of professional wrestling, bringing fortune and perhaps soon titles to CMLL. Now entering the Battle RIOT, Star Jr. has his chance to accomplish it by securing his title shot anytime, anywhere. All he has to do is outlast 39 other combatants.