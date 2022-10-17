CNBC Looks At WWE Stock Hitting 52-Week High

As previously reported, WWE stock hit a 52-week high last week and had its highest closing price in three years. CNBC has a new piece analyzing the numbers, noting that they are defying expectations in light of Vince McMahon’s retirement. It notes:

The company’s stock is up more than 50% in 2022, hitting a 52-week high Monday, and trading at levels it hasn’t seen since summer 2019. The S&P 500, by comparison, is down more than 20% this year.

The stock’s strong performance this year occurred WWE’s live wrestling-events business came roaring back after months of Covid restrictions and the company increasingly became the subject of sale talks. The stock continued to do well after the company’s longtime leader and biggest shareholder, Vince McMahon, retired from the company over the summer in a cloud of scandal.

Shares of the company were effectively flat Monday after hitting $76.90. WWE’s market capitalization is over $5.6 billion.