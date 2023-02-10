Coach Campanelli On Trying Out For WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Learning From AJ Mendez

Coach Campanelli has a match set for this week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and she recently talked about her time in the company so far and more. Campanelli spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On the WOW tryout process: “Well, I’ve been an athlete all my life, and that includes watching sports. I’ve watched wrestling. My dad, my uncles, my cousins, my brothers, they all watched wrestling. I love wrestling. I do a little bit of everything and, and everything. So *laughs* wrestling just kind of seemed like the natural progression at the time. I knew about WOW became a WOW Superhero, I actually got to go to a few of their live events and see. I had seen the show and I just really loved everything about what WOW stands for. So I heard that they were having tryouts, and I thought, well, of course they need Coach *Laughs*, and they agreed. So here I am. [On the tryout], I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect. I always subscribe to a rigorous training schedule regardless, and it was definitely that. I think they said it was gonna be about two weeks. It turned out to be one, but it was every day, and they just kind of threw you into the fire. Selina [Majors] was a part of that. David McLane was a part of that, and it was actually a really cool experience to kind of get a taste of what WOW was all about before getting to join. I definitely found muscles that I’ve never used before.”

On her on-screen persona: “Well, I am Coach and Coach is certainly a larger than life person. That’s me! *laughs* I think the really cool thing about WOW is that we have such a diverse roster of wrestlers and athletes from all kinds of different backgrounds, both athletically and just in life in general. So, WOW really gives us a space to showcase who we are in a larger than life capacity, and it’s been really cool to be able to show a part of me that is competitive and and I hope inspiring and knowledgeable, and at times a little bit aggressive.” *Laughs*

On her match for this week’s show: “Randi and I have had the benefit of wrestling the Disciplinarian before, so we might have a little bit of insight, but you know, she’s got Samantha Smart in her corner and you never know what to expect from her. Plus there’s GI Jane who is joining them now. So it’s gonna be a little bit of a new curve as well. She’s a strong person both physically and mentally, but I’m all about playing every avenue of the game. So if it means getting in her head, you know, a drill sergeant and a coach, not too different *laughs*, or if it means just trying to overpower physically, we will try whatever we can.”

On working with AJ Mendez: “I learned all kinds of ways and AJ has definitely been not only an inspiration while she was wrestling, but an inspiration in her contributions to WOW, she’s really fascinating and really awesome, both as a commentator and wrestler. So yeah, just being able to be near her and be able to talk to her, it’s been a really cool experience and I’m definitely more enriched from it.”

On potentially winning the WOW Tag Team Championship: “Oh man, it would mean everything. I mean, a lot of people, like I said, are resistant to hearing my coach tips or they think I’m, I’ll talk in no game. But really I’m here to show what coach is all about what Coach and Randi can do together. And if we get that opportunity, I believe we can get this tag Team championship belts.”