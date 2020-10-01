Cody Accepts Brodie Lee’s Challenge For Dog Collar Match For Next Week

It’s official: Cody will be back in action, taking on Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match for the TNT Championship next week. Cody appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to accept the challenge from Lee, who had demanded last week that Cody answer his challenge by this week. You can see pics and video from it below.

AEW Dynamite takes place next Wednesday on TNT.

DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE@CodyRhodes says while he was away, he had time to realign & reconnect. But, the question still remains…

Will he accept the challenge? WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Eu6nkYAjgc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020