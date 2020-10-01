wrestling / News
Cody Accepts Brodie Lee’s Challenge For Dog Collar Match For Next Week
It’s official: Cody will be back in action, taking on Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match for the TNT Championship next week. Cody appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to accept the challenge from Lee, who had demanded last week that Cody answer his challenge by this week. You can see pics and video from it below.
AEW Dynamite takes place next Wednesday on TNT.
The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes, ladies and gentlemen 👏 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/LXYWYuEw71
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 1, 2020
DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE@CodyRhodes says while he was away, he had time to realign & reconnect. But, the question still remains…
Will he accept the challenge?
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Eu6nkYAjgc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020
CODY CODY CODY!! NO REGRETS, NO LOOKING BACK… @CodyRhodes ACCEPTS #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/BkBR50tqZR
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 1, 2020
Well of course a brawl would break out after that #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WVNNiFnIy3
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 1, 2020
