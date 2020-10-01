wrestling / News

Cody Accepts Brodie Lee’s Challenge For Dog Collar Match For Next Week

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
It’s official: Cody will be back in action, taking on Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match for the TNT Championship next week. Cody appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to accept the challenge from Lee, who had demanded last week that Cody answer his challenge by this week. You can see pics and video from it below.

AEW Dynamite takes place next Wednesday on TNT.

