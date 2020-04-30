wrestling / News

Cody Advances to TNT Championship Tournament Finals on AEW Dynamite (Video)

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Tattoo AEW Revolution

Cody has moved onto the finals in the TNT Championship Tournament, defeating Darby Allin on Dynamite. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw Cody pin Allin after countering a cradle for the pinfall.

Cody will face the winner of Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, which is set to take place later tonight, in the finals at Double or Nothing on May 23rd.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading