AEW News: Cody Puts Over AEW Enhancement Talent, 2019 AEW PPVs For $15, Guevara South Park Animation

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Cody AEW Dynamite 4-30-20

– Cody put over some of the talent that AEW has used over the past few weeks, noting that now that the world is opening up again, he hopes to see them get booked more.

– Sammy Guevara tweeted this South Park-inspired AEW animation.

– Bleacher Report Live has announced that they are now offering AEW 2019 PPVs for $14.99 each.

– Here is AEW’s top moments of the week.

