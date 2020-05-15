wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Puts Over AEW Enhancement Talent, 2019 AEW PPVs For $15, Guevara South Park Animation
– Cody put over some of the talent that AEW has used over the past few weeks, noting that now that the world is opening up again, he hopes to see them get booked more.
As the world opens back up, I wanted to put over some of the folks who stepped up BIG for AEW – hoping to see them booked all across the globe! Special lot.@KingSerpentico@alan_angels_@ShawnDean773@BigShottyLee@danijordyn@RealSkylerMoore @Musa_Fearless @KenziePaige_1
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2020
– Sammy Guevara tweeted this South Park-inspired AEW animation.
“You killed Sammy! MEOW!”
Amazing animation from @TlalpaRed @sammyguevara @realmarkostunt @MATTHARDYBRAND @KennyOmegamanX @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/dOnNS0BHz6
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) May 15, 2020
– Bleacher Report Live has announced that they are now offering AEW 2019 PPVs for $14.99 each.
🚨 All 2019 @AEWrestling PPVs are now just $14.99 on #BRLive 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pSKxHLZzAP
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 13, 2020
– Here is AEW’s top moments of the week.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold
- Christian Again Says He Can’t Return To the Ring, Says His Situation Is Different From Daniel Bryan
- Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond