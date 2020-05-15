AEW News: Cody Puts Over AEW Enhancement Talent, 2019 AEW PPVs For $15, Guevara South Park Animation

– Cody put over some of the talent that AEW has used over the past few weeks, noting that now that the world is opening up again, he hopes to see them get booked more.

As the world opens back up, I wanted to put over some of the folks who stepped up BIG for AEW – hoping to see them booked all across the globe! Special lot.@KingSerpentico@alan_angels_@ShawnDean773@BigShottyLee@danijordyn@RealSkylerMoore @Musa_Fearless @KenziePaige_1 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2020

– Sammy Guevara tweeted this South Park-inspired AEW animation.

– Bleacher Report Live has announced that they are now offering AEW 2019 PPVs for $14.99 each.

– Here is AEW’s top moments of the week.