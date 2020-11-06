Cody On Why AEW Full Gear Could Define The Company, Which AEW Wrestlers He Still Wants To Face

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Cody, who is set to defend his TNT Title against Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear, discussed why the pay-per-view could define AEW, his favorite moments thus far with the company, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Cody on AEW Full Gear potentially being a pay-per-view that defines the company: “I think this could end up being the PPV that defines us. The Bucks vs. FTR is a match that has been building for many years. Page and Omega are two of the best bell-to-bell wrestlers ever. You have Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston. You have John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy for that meta-loving fan. I think everyone has the intention of stealing the show. With everything that is going on, you are guaranteed some sort of satisfaction. The one thing pro wrestling can always provide, which sports like boxing and MMA can’t always provide, is a payoff to what we are doing. You will absolutely fall in love with somebody. You don’t have to love wrestling, but there will be a wrestler that you will fall in love with and you should absolutely give it a try.”

On his favorite moments thus far in AEW: “One of them was the very first Dynamite when I was coming up on the Codyvator, the little elevator they have for me. I’m usually a master of all facets of what we are doing, but in that case, I felt completely out of control, and it was Brandi standing next to me saying, ‘Can you believe this?’ The next thing I know, we have already cleared the stage and are in the ring in front of 14,000 fans. Juxtapose that with the moment of me standing in front of absolutely nobody at the start of the pandemic talking to the hard cam almost like it was a State of the Union. The reason I love those two moments is because the heart of the show never changed. We have never thought of any of the shows we are doing as a soft show. Every show aims to be better than the week before, even with long-term booking in mind. That’s what makes me proud and lets me know we are going to be around for years and years to come.”

On which wrestlers he still wants to face in AEW: “Angelico from TH2 is someone I want to test myself against. I’ve never actually had a singles match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. I think a match we wanted to happen so many times but was hurt by the pandemic was Pac. We’ve both grown so much from Neville and Stardust and to be able to show the world that would be really special.”