wrestling / News
Cody Says AEW Video Game Will Take Time, Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Cody has given an update on the potential AEW video game and discussed who would be on his wrestling Mr. Rushmore in a Q&A before Dynamite. Cody did the Q&A on Bleacher Report (per Fightful) and you can see the highlights below:
On the AEW video game: “I’ll give an honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward. If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it’s going to take time. Game development is arduous, it’s a very creative space, and we want to do it right. We will keep people updated, it won’t come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver.”
On wrestlers’ use of social media: “The pros have to outweigh the cons. The DIY wrestlers that exist out there, they were born because of social media, and a portion of AEW exists because of social media. I don’t know if it’ll be as important in the future as it is now, but it’s still very important.”
On the best advice he got from Dusty Rhodes: “It was very simple: my dad spoke like a preacher on Sunday, so almost everything was advice or a pep talk. But the thing he hit me with that was my favorite: hit your finish.”
On who’s on his wrestling Mt. Rushmore: “Flair, Hogan Rock. Leave the fourth one as a vacant silhouette…because wrestling needs to make new stars.”
More Trending Stories
- More Clues Revealed on Smackdown Audio, Adjusted Vocal Audio, Xavier Woods Denies It’s Him Again
- Torrie Wilson Claims Undertaker’s Ex-Wife Tried To Beat Her Up
- Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards Apologize For Missing Impact Wrestling Rebellion
- Arn Anderson Discusses Scott Steiner Confronting Hulk Hogan’s Wife During WrestleMania 31 Weekend, Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hogan