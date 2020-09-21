Cody Again Denied Trademark Request For ‘The American Dream’

Cody has been denied a trademark request on his father’s famous nickname “The American Dream” for the third fime. Heel By Nature reports that the trademark was refused again following a request for reconsideration filed by Cody’s attourney on September 14th.

The trademark was originally filed on March 10th, 2019 and was given an initial refusal. A second refusal was issued on July 20th in regard to documentation was submitted on June 2016. Cody’s lawyer responded to that refusal on August 20th saying he and Cody were “bewildered and perplexed” regarding the USPTO’s refusals. The rejection is listed as Cody not providing the appropriate documentation, which Cody believes he has provided.

The latest refusal states that the newest request does not:

“Raise a new issue

Resolve all the outstanding issue(s)

Provide any new or compelling evidence with regard to the outstanding issue(s)

Present analysis and arguments that were persuasive or shed new light on the outstanding issue(s)”

The refusal notes that “The current specimens fail to show the mark used in commerce in connection with the applied-for services. In addition, it fails to function as a service mark as it appears to be the stage name of a deceased wrestler.”