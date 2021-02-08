wrestling / News

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Attend Super Bowl LV

February 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Fyter Fest

Cody and Brandi Rhodes took a trip up to Tampa to attend Super Bowl LV. The two shared pics to their Twitter accounts of their masked selves in attendance at the big game in Raymond James Stadium. You can see the posts below, which also show off Brandi’s baby bump:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, Super Bowl, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading