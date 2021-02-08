wrestling / News
Cody and Brandi Rhodes Attend Super Bowl LV
February 7, 2021 | Posted by
Cody and Brandi Rhodes took a trip up to Tampa to attend Super Bowl LV. The two shared pics to their Twitter accounts of their masked selves in attendance at the big game in Raymond James Stadium. You can see the posts below, which also show off Brandi’s baby bump:
#SBLV pic.twitter.com/tcg9IZr3XT
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 7, 2021
We made it! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Y9nsD6ssCF
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 7, 2021
