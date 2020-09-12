Cody and Brandi Rhodes Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, as the AEW power couple have been married for seven years.

Brandi wrote: “Remember this? One of our very first dates…and now we celebrate 7 years of marriage today! I love you more through each twist and turn. We are so fortunate to live out our dreams together. As long as I’ve got you…the world is my oyster. Happy Anniversary, Cody Rhodes.”

Cody added: “Happy Anniversary – 7 YEARS! My best friend, my love, my life. Thank you for blessing my life and inspiring me everyday to be the best person I can be.”

