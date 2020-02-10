wrestling / News
Cody and Brandi Rhodes Get Ceremonial Jersey at NBA Game
Cody and Brandi Rhodes received ceremonial jerseys at the Atlanta Hawks game on Sunday. As you can see below, the two appeared at the NBA game and were presented with jerseys ahead of AEW’s debut in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Cody is set to face Wardlow in a steel cage match at the show.
.@TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes here with @DWilkins21 were presented ceremonial jerseys today prior to this afternoon’s @ATLHawks game. #AEW makes its Atlanta debut on Wed, Feb 19th and you can find tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/xS7nr0e5g9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 9, 2020
LOVELY discussion w/Atlanta legendary broadcaster @fredkalil@AEWonTNT coming to ATLANTA February 19th https://t.co/Sv66LYJFhz #aew pic.twitter.com/qqXbyS2A7l
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 9, 2020
