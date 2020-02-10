wrestling / News

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Get Ceremonial Jersey at NBA Game

February 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Fyter Fest

Cody and Brandi Rhodes received ceremonial jerseys at the Atlanta Hawks game on Sunday. As you can see below, the two appeared at the NBA game and were presented with jerseys ahead of AEW’s debut in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cody is set to face Wardlow in a steel cage match at the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading