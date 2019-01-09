Cody and Brandi Rhodes On How Important A TV Deal Is To AEW

Wrestling Inc reports that after yesterday’s Double or Nothing rally, Cody and Brandi Rhodes spoke about how important a TV deal is to AEW, Chris Jericho signing with the promotion and more. Here are highlights:

Cody on signing Chris Jericho: “To have Chris Jericho here today, to give us what we call in the wrestling industry, ‘the rub,’ and for him to—no pun intended—go all in with All Elite Wrestling, I want that to be the news today. So, that meant we held some things back because we want to do this thing slow, we want to do it correct.”

Cody on a TV deal: “TV is massively important, but it’s not the end all be all, because as you’ve seen with Being the Elite and the medium we have. We have big plans.”

Brandi on when an announcement might happen: “[Being on TV] is always the goal for everything. As [Cody] said we are a startup and we are in some ‘baby phases’ right now. What I can say is more information on that will definitely be forthcoming sooner than later.”