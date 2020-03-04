wrestling / News
Cody and Brandi Rhodes Visit Planned Pethood International
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW released a video showing Cody and Brandi Rhodes visiting Planned Pethood International out of Denver, Colorado this week. You can check out that video below.
PWInsider reports that Ronnie Lang of Atlas Security and Wrestling for Rescues charity donated $3,000 to Planned Pethood International, and the organization has donated a total of $5,000 to Planned Pethood.
– Donate $50 or more and receive 2 tickets for TOMORROW’s #AEWDynamite in Denver, COhttps://t.co/78WIABnQmN
– 20% of proceeds from each new Pharaoh shirt sold through March 14.
– #AEW will cover adoption fees at Planned Pethood Int’l for the first two weeks of March. pic.twitter.com/Hq5lBEyIh7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 4, 2020
