Cody and Brandi Rhodes Visit Planned Pethood International

March 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW released a video showing Cody and Brandi Rhodes visiting Planned Pethood International out of Denver, Colorado this week. You can check out that video below.

PWInsider reports that Ronnie Lang of Atlas Security and Wrestling for Rescues charity donated $3,000 to Planned Pethood International, and the organization has donated a total of $5,000 to Planned Pethood.

