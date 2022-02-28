wrestling / News
Cody and Brandi Rhodes React To News That AEW Is Going To Detroit
As noted earlier today, AEW will make its debut in Detroit on June 29 with an episode of Dynamite. In posts on Twitter, Cody and Brandi Rhodes reacted to the news, as it seems it was a deal that Brandi was involved in setting up. Cody gave credit to her as well as AEW Live Events & Touring Director Rafael Morffi. Brandi, meanwhile, thanked Kulture City for helping her and Morffi start the talks.
Cody wrote: “Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBrandiRhodes / @rmorfnyc for making Detroit finally happen.”
Brandi added: “What a birthday treat it would have been! I’ve never wrestled in my home town. Last time with ROH my collarbone was broken. Perhaps it’s still in my future. Detroit Fam…thank my fellow board members at @kulturec for helping me and Raf start the convos. Raf brought it home!. Also…it’s nice to have a spouse that recognizes your work and accomplishments.”
Both Cody and Brandi are no longer working for AEW as of this month, when they announced their exit from the company.
