Cody and Brandi Rhodes Set For NFL Fantasy League One
– AEW’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes are jumping into the NFL’s official Fantasy Football league. The NFL Fantasy Football announced that the two will be part of the NFL Fantasy League One, which will begin on September 3rd. The league will consist of six expert teams and six celebrity teams, with country singer Kane Brown, actress Candice Patton, MMA fighter Isiah Ocasio, and comedian Desi Banks among the other celebs competting.
AEW is owned by the Khan family, who also own the Jacksonville Jaquars. You can see the NLF Fantasy Football tweet below, as well as reactions from Cody and Brandi:
6 Expert teams
6 Celeb teams
1 Trophy
NFL Fantasy League One coming 9/3!#FL1@kanebrown @FaZe_Sensei @FaZeCheo @MarcasG @TamposiNFL @iamdesibanks @TaylorBisciotti @adamrank @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @GrahamBarfield @TheFFBallers @candicepatton @Michael_Fabiano #CharlesMelton pic.twitter.com/9NXBnGEVSq
— NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) August 23, 2019
