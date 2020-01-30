wrestling / News

Various News: Cody And Other AEW Stars Give Away Merch After Dynamite, Six-Man Tag Set For GCW The Art of War, Flash Morgan Webster Teases Mystery Partner For NXT UK

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody AEW Dynamite 12-12-19

– After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the subsequent AEW Dark taping, Cody and several other stars came out to give away merchandise to fans. This included giving a pair of Cody’s boots to a young fan, after the fan beat Brandon Cutler in a match thanks to the Young Bucks.

– Ryuji Ito, Toshiyuki Sakuda & Drew Parker vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Matthew Justice & Orin Veidt was added to GCW “The Art of War” in Tokyo, Japan on February 5.

– Flash Morgan Webster is still teasing the mystery partner for his match with Mark Andrews against Imperium’s Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe and Fabian Aichner. WWE has since revealed that it will be Dave Mastiff.

