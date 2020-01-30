Various News: Cody And Other AEW Stars Give Away Merch After Dynamite, Six-Man Tag Set For GCW The Art of War, Flash Morgan Webster Teases Mystery Partner For NXT UK

– After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the subsequent AEW Dark taping, Cody and several other stars came out to give away merchandise to fans. This included giving a pair of Cody’s boots to a young fan, after the fan beat Brandon Cutler in a match thanks to the Young Bucks.

They then give Justin Roberts’ tie away and joke about Daniel Bryan choking Roberts with it. The Elite give away Kenny Omega’s shirt and then Orange Cassidy’s. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xMURoQtqBu — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) January 30, 2020

Lastly, they do a bit about Cody giving away his boots. They then bring a young fan to pin Brandon Cutler (after Young Bucks superkicked Cutler) and that fan now has ownership of Cody’s boots. Good night from the Wolstein Center here in Cleveland. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KaPcZrIucX — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) January 30, 2020

– Ryuji Ito, Toshiyuki Sakuda & Drew Parker vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Matthew Justice & Orin Veidt was added to GCW “The Art of War” in Tokyo, Japan on February 5.

– Flash Morgan Webster is still teasing the mystery partner for his match with Mark Andrews against Imperium’s Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe and Fabian Aichner. WWE has since revealed that it will be Dave Mastiff.