Cody and Young Bucks Say ‘Never Say Never’ To AEW Providing Benefits to Talent

– Cody and the Young Bucks spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing AEW possibly offering health benefits to talent and more. AEW president Tony Khan said at the rally that a healthcare package “could be available,” which Cody and the Bucks likened to something more along WWE’s policy for the time being.

Matt Jackson on benefits: “I don’t know if it’s something that Tony would want to talk about further, but the big thing for All Elite is that we want to take care of the boys. So many times you hear stories from wrestlers past or legends where they don’t have anything left and there’s nothing to show for it. One thing that we’ve always wanted to do is, if we started a wrestling organization, we wanted to take care of the guys. So, that’s one thing we’re working on. The executives are gonna have benefits and stuff. They’re gonna get taken care of. We’re in the day one process of that and we’re still working on it. But that’s the plan.”

Matt on benefits for AEW talent: “Maybe one day. Never say never. We’re early on. We’re creeping up with that door barely open, so hopefully one day we can swing it wide open.”

Cody on talent having access to health care: “A lot of concerns that guys will have is what happens if I get hurt in the ring? Because that’s the one thing WWE covers and we can confirm anyone that gets hurt in an AEW ring will be 100 percent taken care of by AEW.”

Cody on his hopes for the industry: “I’d like to see wrestling just like the television industry. I’ve done a few bit roles here and there but that treatment and that care you get for your time on-screen, you have a comparable influence as a pro wrestler. You’re just as recognizable and you should be just as taken care of.”