wrestling / News
Cody Announces Weekly Open Challenge For TNT Championship
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
Cody will be defending the TNT Championship on Dynamite every week, as he revealed on this week’s episode. On tonight’s episode, Cody announced that he will defend the title in an open challenge every week. You can see video of the segment below.
Cody won the title in the finals of the tournament to determine the inaugural champion at Double or Nothing over the weekend.
TNT Champion @CodyRhodes makes it an open challenge for the belt. Who's up first? #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/37juuu63qR
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time
- Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things
- WWE Star Reportedly Busted Open During Raw Taping (Spoiler)