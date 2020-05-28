wrestling / News

Cody Announces Weekly Open Challenge For TNT Championship

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Cody

Cody will be defending the TNT Championship on Dynamite every week, as he revealed on this week’s episode. On tonight’s episode, Cody announced that he will defend the title in an open challenge every week. You can see video of the segment below.

Cody won the title in the finals of the tournament to determine the inaugural champion at Double or Nothing over the weekend.

