Cody Says Answers Are Coming ‘Real Soon’ About How to Watch Double or Nothing
– Cody took to his Twitter account to answer a fan question about when we’ll learn how to watch AEW Double or Nothing, promising answers “real soon.” You can see his post below, which hints at the details about Double or Nothing and future events coming shortly.
Double or Nothing takes place in May 25th, so the answers will kind of need to come soon at this point. Chris Jericho similarly suggested that answers about AEW’s TV deal are coming soon as well.
I would bet the farm that any/all questions on how to watch this event (and future events) will likely be answered soon…
Real soon 👀 https://t.co/lh2jcsu8Ct
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 1, 2019
