Cody Appearing as Judge On New Reality Show Go-Big Show On TBS

Cody will be away from AEW Dynamite for a bit, as he’s set to host a new reality competition The Go-Big Show on TBS. Cody appeared at the end of tonight’s Dynamite and announced that he will be serving as a judge on the show alongside Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and Snoop Dogg.

According to Deadline, the series will launch in 2021 and is currently in production in Macon, Georgia. The series will, per Deadline, “features monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other feats, celebrating daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.”

The show is being filmed at the Macon Coliseum under strict COVID-19 protocols. The arena will be empty during tapings, though the show will be screened outside to a drive-in audience for spectators.