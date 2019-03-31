wrestling / News

Cody Tells Becky Lynch to ‘Go Get It’ At WrestleMania 35, Lynch Seemingly References AEW

March 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody Rhodes is in Becky Lynch’s corner (figuratively speaking) for her WrestleMania 35 match. After Lynch said she planned to prove Dusty Rhodes right about her being a top five star at the PPV where she’s facing Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, Cody posted to Twitter telling her to “go get it.”

That brought a response from Lynch where she wished Cody good luck with “***” — presumably referencing AEW. You can see the posts below:

