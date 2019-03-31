wrestling / News
Cody Tells Becky Lynch to ‘Go Get It’ At WrestleMania 35, Lynch Seemingly References AEW
March 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Cody Rhodes is in Becky Lynch’s corner (figuratively speaking) for her WrestleMania 35 match. After Lynch said she planned to prove Dusty Rhodes right about her being a top five star at the PPV where she’s facing Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, Cody posted to Twitter telling her to “go get it.”
That brought a response from Lynch where she wished Cody good luck with “***” — presumably referencing AEW. You can see the posts below:
Go get it https://t.co/fdF0e8MGrG
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 31, 2019
Best of luck with ***.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2019
