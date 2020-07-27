wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody & Billy Gunn File New Trademarks, Trailer for Kevin Smith Movie with Jericho

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that Cody has filed to trademark the “Nightmare Family” logo that is tattoed on his neck, while Billy Gunn has filed to trademark “Colten Gunn” and “Sons of a Gunn.”

– Here is the trailer for Kevin Smith’s upcoming horror-comedy movie, Kilroy Was Here, featuring Chris Jericho.

– The first episode of The Wrestle and Flow Show with Josiah Williams talking about how he connected with Shawn Spears to create his theme song, “Perfection.”

