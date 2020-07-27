AEW News: Cody & Billy Gunn File New Trademarks, Trailer for Kevin Smith Movie with Jericho

– PWInsider reports that Cody has filed to trademark the “Nightmare Family” logo that is tattoed on his neck, while Billy Gunn has filed to trademark “Colten Gunn” and “Sons of a Gunn.”

– Here is the trailer for Kevin Smith’s upcoming horror-comedy movie, Kilroy Was Here, featuring Chris Jericho.

– The first episode of The Wrestle and Flow Show with Josiah Williams talking about how he connected with Shawn Spears to create his theme song, “Perfection.”