Cody and Brandi Rhodes Visit Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park

Cody and Brandi Rhodes took some time to visit the new Epic Universe theme park from Universal, which opened today. In an interview with the Universal livestream, Rhodes jokingly suggested the Stardust Racers roller coaster was named after his former gimmick.

He said: “Well, I’m honored. I truly am. The lowest point in my career has turned into joy for so many people. What’s funny is the amount of people that have come and been around here and shown their experience on Instagram or Twitter or TikTok or whatever, they all have messaged me individually about this coaster and we have rode it yet. That’s the big get. If it’s going to be named Stardust, I want it to really take us to the fifth dimension. I’ve heard nothing but good things.“