Cody & Brandi Rhodes On How Rhodes to the Top Came Together, How It’ll Give An Inside Look At AEW

In a recent interview on TSC News, Cody and Brandi Rhodes discussed how their Rhodes to the Top reality show came together, how it’ll give AEW fans an inside look at the promotion, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Brandi Rhodes on how the idea came together for them to do a reality show: “It was kind of a perfect coincidence, I would say. TNT started playing with the idea of doing this show right before the pandemic hit, and then of course, things ended up on the backburner until we were able to start moving forward again. So, we really didn’t start moving in this direction until that started to become – I guess we were able to navigate and figure out how the hell to do entertainment in a pandemic. That just happened to be right when we found out we were having a baby. And then things started to improve and arenas started opening again. It really was the perfect storm of everything coming together all at once.”

Cody Rhodes: “I think too it’s a product of a lot of sweat equity. I don’t want want to pat ourselves on the back or anything like that, but when AEW started and there were far more naysayers than there were people believing it would be what it is, I told everybody I wanted to be the quarterback. My life’s work had led up to that point. I want to say Warner Media and the Turner networks really just kind of called my bluff on it and said sure, can you go be in the production bubble and do Go Big Show and do well on that show and make that show a success? And hey, we’re gonna commission a title – which a network partner had never done for a wrestling company where it wasn’t internal – and you’re gonna be the first champion. Can you take that? I really asked for it, and I received. It was a product of years and years and years of hard work, and now, I feel like we’re living the season where we get to watch it and see it. It’s all these fruits of our labor really happening.”

Cody on how the show will give AEW fans a behind-the-scenes look at the promotion: “Brandi and I were producers, so we could make it where this wasn’t a framed up reality show and more of a situation where we just said put the mics on, and let’s turn the camera on. When that happens, you get to see this behind the scenes access to a wrestling company to see Tony – our president and booker – to see how he handles everything. That, for a hardcore wrestling fan, that peek behind the curtain is so special and it’s so needed today, whereas going the other way is almost insulting their intelligence more versus opening it up. So, to have that mini documentary element and then switch over and balance it with what our life is like as a family….authentic. It’s an incredibly authentic show.”

