More Details On Cody & Brandi Rhodes’ New Reality Show On TNT, AEW Wanting To Grow Female Audience

As previously reported, it was announced on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that Cody and Brandi Rhodes will be starring in a new reality show, Rhodes to the Top, on TNT. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on how the series came about.

According to the WON, the two had filmed a pilot episode for TNT and it was well enough received to greenlight the series, which will debut later this year on the network.

The report also specifically mentions that this is not the third hour of AEW wrestling content that Tony Khan and others have been promoting in recent months. Additionally, the report states that Tony Khan and Shed Media will be producers, with Khan’s company playing a role in getting the Cody and Brandi acting and audition coaches.

Also, AEW reportedly wants to branch out and do more scripted shows similar to what Paul Wight did with Netflix during his WWE run. Additionally, the thought is that a reality show will help AEW grow its female audience.

Rhodes to the Top will be a weekly 30 minute show, with the first season focused around Brandi’s pregnancy.