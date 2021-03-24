wrestling / News

Cody & Brandi Rhodes Making Special Announcement on Dynamite

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Fyter Fest

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have something special to reveal on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The couple posted to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that they have a “special announcement from the Nightmare Family” as you can see below.

Dynamite kicks off at 8 PM ET and you can join our live coverage here.

