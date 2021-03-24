wrestling / News
Cody & Brandi Rhodes Making Special Announcement on Dynamite
March 24, 2021 | Posted by
Cody and Brandi Rhodes have something special to reveal on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The couple posted to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that they have a “special announcement from the Nightmare Family” as you can see below.
Dynamite kicks off at 8 PM ET and you can join our live coverage here.
Special announcement from The Nightmare Family tonight❗️
🔝?@TheBrandiRhodes @TonyKhan @tntdrama #AEWDynamite
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 24, 2021
I’m so excited to share something really cool tonight with Cody! Make sure you’re tuned into #AEWDynamite at 8!! 👀🥳
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 24, 2021
