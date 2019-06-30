wrestling / News

Cody Busted Open By Shawn Spears Chair Shot At AEW Fyter Fest (Pics, Video)

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Cody AEW Double or Nothing

Cody was busted open from a chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest. The chair shot took place after Cody and Darby Allin wrestled to a 20 minute draw. Photos and video from the match and the post-match chair shot are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fyter Fest, Cody, Shawn Spears, Ashish

Spotlight

More Stories

loading