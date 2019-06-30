wrestling / News
Cody Busted Open By Shawn Spears Chair Shot At AEW Fyter Fest (Pics, Video)
Cody was busted open from a chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest. The chair shot took place after Cody and Darby Allin wrestled to a 20 minute draw. Photos and video from the match and the post-match chair shot are below.
More pyro? I believe @TheBrandiRhodes was expecting more pyro… there we go! #FyterFest
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/6H9ax540UB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
.@CodyRhodes with no mercy for Darby! #FyterFest
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/MiXP2FS88j
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
.@DarbyAllin not out of this one yet! #FyterFest
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/JGKrSIX63T
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
No quit in @DarbyAllin! #FyterFest
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/VpHg8P17Hi
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
Code Red from @DarbyAllin! #FyterFest
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/RoegMFKQJr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
Shawn Spears with the chair to Cody #AEWFyterFest #aew pic.twitter.com/Ow4ahHfbIU
— Chicago NerdGuy (@ChicagoNerdguy) June 30, 2019
Coffin Drop from Darby… MISSES! 😱 #FyterFest
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/ghWm9BtGbX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
Love seeing MJF with Cody. #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/Ha4QckzapX
— Mike L (@MikeeLocos) June 30, 2019
Phenomenal match between Cody and Darby, but @Perfec10n had to leave his mark on #FyterFest.
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/OUVkowoffM
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
