Cody Calls Out AEW Twitter Account For Misleading Post About His Chairshot Comments

The AEW Twitter account made a bit of a flub with a post promoting Cody’s comments about chairshots on the latest AEW Unrestricted, and Cody called them out on it. Cody was a guest on the latest episode and addressed his infamous chairshot to the head from Shawn Spears. The AEW Twitter account posted the clip from the podcast and said:

“Steel chair shots to the head can be done safely! ‘The American Nightmare’ @CodyRhodes explains on a new episode of #AEWUnrestricted.”

Cody was quick to clarify, posting:

“Woof — this headline, ha. Swing and a miss. For clarity: we are talking about a prop chair.”

During the podcast, Cody talked about how the chair had been gimmicked for safety and that he wanted to show that a gimmicked chair could be done well in that capacity. However, after he got caught with the back of the bar and it became a controversy, he realized that gimmicked or not, the optics of chair shots to the head are bad no matter how safe it is, noting it was “a big lesson for me” and while he would do that one incident the same way if he had a do-over, he doesn’t see AEW ever doing chairs to the head again.

