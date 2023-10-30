Cody Chhun Reflects On His Experiences Appearing For AEW

Cody Chhun has made a number of appearances in AEW, and he recently talked about working matches there. Chhun spoke with FIghtful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In the Weeds, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his appearances in AEW:,/b> “The pandemic one was crazy because I got invited, and I didn’t tell anybody. I don’t know why I’m like that. I say because I like surprises in wrestling, so I straight up don’t tell anybody anything. People didn’t know until the graphic dropped. I was at work, chilling on a Saturday morning and they dropped the matches for the week for Dark, my graphic was on there, and people started blowing up my phone. ‘When do you go? You’re going to have so much fun in Jacksonville.’ I already did the tapings, they thought I was on the way to Jacksonville. The only guy I really knew in AEW during the pandemic was Darby. Darby really keeps to himself and is not really in the locker room like that. We were straight up changing in the hallway. People were like, ‘You know there are trailers in the back?’ I was like, ‘I’m already changed, I’ll chill here.’

“I remember waiting all day because I didn’t know anybody and I didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes or be annoying. At the same time, you have to go out there, say hi, introduce yourself, and try to make conversation. Small talk is always good. I got to wrestle Ricky Starks, which I would love a rematch because I thought he was awesome. I got to the back, Darby was watching, he was like, ‘that was really good.’ He’s really intense all the time. I look up to him a lot and when I started training, he was there, so it was nice to have him there.”

On getting more comfortable there: “Now, I’ve done a lot more tapings so I know more wrestlers in the back, or I’ve wrestled them on the Indies. I can make jokes in catering or take a lot of catering because I don’t get food like this [laughs]. I like being there. I know my role. I’m going to get my five seconds of fame in the ring before Will Hobbs’ music hits. As soon as it hits and the bell rings, it’s game time.”