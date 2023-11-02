Cody Chhun Says 2019 Match With Christopher Daniels Was His Breakout Moment

Cody Chhun believes that his match with Christopher Daniels in 2019 in the DEFY Super 8XGP Tournament was his “main player” moment. Chhun faced Daniels at the event in the semifinals of the tournament, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about how much the bout meant to him and his career.

“That was the big match for me because it was the second night of the tournament, it was hot as hell in that building, it was the middle of the summer,” Chhun recalled. “It was 90-plus in Seattle. We opened and the crowd was crazy hot for me. I think that’s when I really became a main player, that match.”

He continued, “I always tell Christopher Daniels, ‘thanks for dragging me through that match.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t say that, it takes two to dance and you held your own.’ I’m always thankful for that. That was the match where I really thought, ‘I can break through the glass and keep pace with him.’ That was it.”

Chhun lost to Daniels in that match, but he ultimately won the 2023 iteration of the tournament.