ROH News: Cody Comments On Flip Gordon vs. Nick Aldis At Honor For All, Full Lineup For Tonight’s Show, Hype Videos From Marty Scrull And Others

– In an interview with Ring of Honor (via Wrestling Inc, Cody spoke about the NWA title match between champion Nick Aldis and challenger Flip Gordon at tonight’s ROH Honor for All event.

He said: “Flip Gordon is a nice guy. A nice guy. So is my gardener, so is my limo driver, neither of them should be in the locker room. Even with the strides that Flip Gordon has made as a competitor. Even being friends with Matt and Nick Jackson, it hasn’t landed him a spot on “All In.” So, I’m perplexed as to why Nick Aldis would want to give Flip Gordon an NWA Worlds Championship match? What if you lose? … See, Nick, I don’t think you understand what “All In” means. It’s not a cheap, gimmicky phrase, no, it’s not just pushing your chips across the table, it’s laser focus. It’s taking no other priorities, it’s paddling out without seeing the other side of the lake, it’s the white knuckles, it’s the gold, the buckle. It’s going without that backup chute and jumping! So, when you’re done in Nashville with this ‘public workout’ with Flip Gordon, ask yourself the real question. Are you ready to be “All In”? Are you ready to jump?”

– Here’s the full card for Honor For All, which will stream live for ROH HonorClub members:

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Flip Gordon (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (ROH World TV Championship)

* Cody vs. TK O’Ryan

* Matt Taven vs. Marty Scurll

* The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes vs. The Addiction

* Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q (Proving Grounds Match – If Karen wins, she’s get a future title shot)

* Chuckie T vs. Bully Ray

– Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, SCU, The Briscoes, and Scorpio Sky all hyped their matches in a series of videos.