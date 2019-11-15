UPDATED: Cody Comments On His Loss At Full Gear, Chris Jericho Responds

UPDATE: After Cody commented on his loss to Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear, Le Champion himself responded in the comments.

He wrote: “Yeah you need to do some more work apparently. Look on the bright side…At least there’s always the tag division!”

Original: Cody lost his match to Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear, and as a result of the loss he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again. In a post on Instagram, Cody commented on his loss and thanked the AEW fans.

He wrote: “Lovely snap my Wife got of Pharaoh and I days removed from the biggest loss of my professional career. Nothing positive will come from whining/pointing fingers. I’d like to thank everybody who attended Full Gear & Dynamite this last week, from Baltimore to Nashville…some of the loudest and loveliest fans ever. Both cities did it “AEW style” by not just making it about a single event, but instead turning multiple days into a party and destination. I’d like to thank Tony Khan and my fellow EVPs. As well as Keith Mitchell, Tim Walbert, Rafael, Sandra, Janet, Stella, Chris H, Jeff J, QT Marshall, Jim Ross/Excalibur, Steve Yu & Dylan at Comeback Studios, and the long list of invaluable soldiers who were able to bring together such a first-rate production. I’d also like to extend my gratitude to the Baltimore Commission and Dr Michael Sampson for treating my cut and allowing the World Title match to proceed for the fans in attendance. The end result is not something I can accept, it was my call/choice to make and nobody else’s. I can’t change it, but I can move forward and hopefully find some vindication. Need to heal, train, and most importantly DO THE WORK. Lesson here: always trust your dog.”