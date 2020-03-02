Cody Comments On Neck Tattoo, Says More Details Coming In ‘Road to Denver’ Video

In a post on Instagram, Cody spoke about the neck tattoo he received prior to AEW Revolution, which drew criticism from fans and even his own wife. He promised there would be more about it in AEW’s upcoming ‘Road to Denver’ video.

He wrote: “I’m humbled by the run I’ve been on and the love of the fans. Incredibly lucky man. It was very simple, I wear a lot of brands…I wanted to make sure mine was one of them. And I wasn’t hiding it. More details on tomorrow’s “Road To Denver”… – thank you @inkanddaggertattoo @craigbrocktattoo for taking the design and making it a reality!”