Cody Deaner To Face Eddie Edwards At TNA Under Siege, Contract Extension On the Line
Cody Deaner has his chance at a contract extension with TNA if he beats Eddie Edwards at TNA Under Siege. Thursday night’s show saw Deaner come out and reveal that his contract with TNA expired at midnight and his record wasn’t strong enough for a renewal. Santino Marella then came to the ring and said he got Deaner a short-term extension, adding that if he could beat Edwards at Under Siege he would earn a renewal.
Under Siege takes place on May 23rd from Brampton, Ontario and airs live on TNA+.
