Cody Deaner On Impact Wrestling Trusting Their Talent, His Plan to Win Gold in Impact

Cody Deaner spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his latest Impact run and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what keeps bringing him back to Impact: “I’m gonna use the word ‘freedom.’ The management here trusts the wrestlers to do what they do best and that is wrestle and talk to people like you, Joey. They don’t put us in a box and say this is the way this needs to be done. There’s freedom here and, as a wrestler, I love what I do. I’m confident that I know what I’m doing and Impact is also confident that I know what I’m doing. I can go out there, be myself and entertain the people. That’s probably one of my favorite things about here – freedom.”

On the advice he received once that stuck with him: “If you’re having fun, then the people can tell and they’re having fun too … Wrestling is all about having fun. I grew up loving wrestling because it looked like the most fun thing ever. I was like, ‘I have to do that.’ If someone else can watch us and get that feeling whether it’s a 5-year-old or a 50-year-old… then that’s what it’s all about.”

On his wrestling influences as a kid: “I’m gonna say two people. I think my shirt I’m wearing is probably giving it away [a Hulk Hogan-inspired shirt]. I was a Hulkamaniac as a kid. Hulkster was the No. 1. Talk about a guy flying through the screen at you and capturing your imagination. That was the guy for me,” Cody said before noting that Hogan playing a bad guy in Rocky III threw him off as a kid. On the flip side, a totally different type of character was Jake The Snake Roberts. He captured my imagination too. Those were very early influences on me and I knew since I was five that I wanted to be a professional wrestler.”

On his goals in Impact: “My plan is for me and my Cousin Jake to become Impact Wrestling tag team champions. I want gold here in Impact. I think if you’re a wrestler and you’re not striving to win a championship, which proves you’re the best, then I don’t know what you’re doing here. That’s the goal right now and I’m very bullheaded in that when I have a goal, I’m going to achieve that goal. So that’s the immediate plan right now. In terms of the future, I don’t know as I’m kind of a free dude. I’m gonna go where the wind takes me. I’m not a person that has a 5-year or 10-year plan. I just go with the flow.”