Cody Deaner Showcases His Time in Quarantine in New Impact Preview

– AXS TV released a new clip showcasing Cody Deaner for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The clip features Cody Deaner in Quarantine, which you can view in the player below. Tonight’s Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Sami Callihan speaks for the first time since losing to Ken Shamrock at Rebellion.

* Cousin Jake seeks revenge against Joseph P. Ryan following his controversial loss last week at IMPACT: Rebellion.

* Tag Team Champions The North “defend their title” from Canada.

* Havok sits down with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger on a special edition of Locker Room Talk.