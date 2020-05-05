wrestling / News
Cody Deaner Showcases His Time in Quarantine in New Impact Preview
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
– AXS TV released a new clip showcasing Cody Deaner for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The clip features Cody Deaner in Quarantine, which you can view in the player below. Tonight’s Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Sami Callihan speaks for the first time since losing to Ken Shamrock at Rebellion.
* Cousin Jake seeks revenge against Joseph P. Ryan following his controversial loss last week at IMPACT: Rebellion.
* Tag Team Champions The North “defend their title” from Canada.
* Havok sits down with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger on a special edition of Locker Room Talk.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Direction For Apollo Crews After Being Pulled From Money in the Bank
- AEW’s Aubrey Edwards On Becoming a Wrestling Fan Due to CM Punk, Being Named ‘Daniel Bryan Crying Girl’